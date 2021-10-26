Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 105,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for about 2.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 109.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Insperity by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,224 shares of company stock worth $10,585,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

