Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 39,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.9% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $427.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.