Lakewood Capital Management LP Takes Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,637,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,622,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATIP. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 19,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. Research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

