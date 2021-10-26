Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

