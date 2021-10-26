CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

CCNE opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCNE has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

