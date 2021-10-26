AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

