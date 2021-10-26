The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.69. 44,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $371.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

