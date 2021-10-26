JT Stratford LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 16,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

