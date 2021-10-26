PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.89. 26,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $221.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $161.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

