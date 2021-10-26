Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,026 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $450.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $452.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day moving average is $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $424.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

