Stealth Price Hits $0.0764 on Major Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $5,508.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023396 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016511 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

