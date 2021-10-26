Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 23,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,205. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.
In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
