Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 23,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,205. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

