HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,880. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $877.83 million, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HealthStream stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.