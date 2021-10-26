HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,880. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $877.83 million, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.
In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
