Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 289,592 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,425. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.