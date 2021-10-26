EnterCoin Trading Up 18.9% This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $106,515.29 and $25,341.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00214839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.