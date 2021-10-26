MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $38.63 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00005764 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $104,164.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.58 or 0.00324458 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,786,236 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.