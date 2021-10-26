Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $29.64

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $61,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $41,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 693,565 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SolarWinds’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.00%.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.