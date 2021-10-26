Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,268 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $106,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 124,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 363,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,664,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

