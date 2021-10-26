The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Up 6.9%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 18,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,759,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,109 shares of company stock worth $1,718,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

