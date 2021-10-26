RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 580,176 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,411,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

