Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 69,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 684,710 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

