Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Down to $48.61

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.61, but opened at $44.00. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 9,338 shares traded.

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

