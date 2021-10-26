Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.92. Kaltura shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaltura stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

