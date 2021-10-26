Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.20. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. Sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

