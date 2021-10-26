Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.31. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

NAUT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.