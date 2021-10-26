Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $24.12

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $23.36. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 832 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.