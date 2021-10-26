Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.14

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.14, but opened at $33.57. Clearway Energy shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 223.33%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $810,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 10,469.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

