Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 5197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

MF has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

