Unio Capital LLC Has $10.12 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Unio Capital LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 4.5% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $127,559,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.54 on Tuesday, hitting $608.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $604.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

