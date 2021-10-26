Capital International Investors Sells 1,422,688 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,783,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,422,688 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 9.21% of EOG Resources worth $4,487,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.