Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altai Capital Management L.P.

Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 292.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the quarter. Digimarc comprises about 18.9% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altai Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.40% of Digimarc worth $24,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMRC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,213. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $837.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

