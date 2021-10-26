NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Buys Shares of 137,614 ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. ChromaDex makes up about 1.2% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd owned 0.20% of ChromaDex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 3,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $438.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.64.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

