Vulcan Value Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 225,176 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,773,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 37.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,945. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

