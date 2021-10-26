3,125,374 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,125,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,350,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at about $49,632,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $26,972,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $16,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,455,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

QSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,791. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.