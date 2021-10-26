MANA Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ra Medical Systems accounts for approximately 4.0% of MANA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

RMED traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,961. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 721.86% and a negative return on equity of 148.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

