Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. 22,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

