Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $246,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $18.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,383. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average of $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

