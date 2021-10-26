11,154 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in APA by 538.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 388,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 477,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206,671 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,744,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 451,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ APA opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.15%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

