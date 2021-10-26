Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$649.32 million and a PE ratio of 10.69.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXE. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.46.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

