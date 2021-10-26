Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $41,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 103.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.05. 43,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

