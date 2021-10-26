Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $47.57 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,569,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $659.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.46.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

