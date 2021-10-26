Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

ARLP remained flat at $$12.20 during trading on Tuesday. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

