General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $110.30 and last traded at $109.95. Approximately 178,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,773,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.30.

The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

