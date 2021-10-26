Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,953 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter worth $151,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Population Health Investment stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,298. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

