Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,850,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,460,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,625,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,999. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.