Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 168,844 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,844 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEAH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 17,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,122. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

