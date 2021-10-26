Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 18,281 Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 120.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 388,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 3.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWO remained flat at $$8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 230,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

