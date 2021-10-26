Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.52. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $113.74 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.08.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

