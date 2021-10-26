Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,802. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

