Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $8.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.84.

Several brokerages have commented on CRK. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 16,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

